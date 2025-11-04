Carolyn Louise Young, 74, of Dunkirk passed away October 27, 2025. She was born on November 25, 1950, in Washington, DC to Ernest and Rita Anne (Gunnell) Oliver. Carolyn grew up in Hillside, MD and graduated from Central Sr. High School. She later attended the University of Maryland where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education and went on to obtain her master’s degree from Bowie State University. Carolyn was a dedicated schoolteacher for many years. She started her career at Clinton Christian School and later taught at Mt. Harmony Elementary School where she retired in 2003. After retirement she moved to Las Vegas where she became a blackjack dealer. In 2006 Carolyn moved back to Maryland and continued teaching, working as a substitute teacher in various Calvert County schools with the last 3 years at Northern Middle School. Carolyn was a member of Calvert Grace Church and in her spare time she enjoyed sewing, quilting, embroidery, cross-stitching, gardening, and making her famous peanut butter balls. Carolyn loved children and was a devoted educator. She will be greatly missed.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband Allen Bryan Young. She is survived by her children James Moore and his wife Tina of Manassas, VA, Jason Moore and his wife Hope of Huntingtown, Jaime Moore of Brownsville, PA, and Joy Jordan and her husband Derrick of Drayden, MD, 12 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and siblings Barbara Goodwin and Dana Oliver.