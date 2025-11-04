Elizabeth Katherine “Betty” Doyle, 88, of Barefoot Bay, FL, passed away on October 29, 2025 at her daughter’s home in Owings, MD.

Betty was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. Her family moved to Mastic Beach, NY, in 1967. Betty was a well-loved office manager at Casola Well Drillers in Mastic Beach for decades. Her hobbies included swimming, ceramics, and going on cruises. Her “house in the country” with a pool was the gathering place for many family celebrations. Betty always made birthdays and holidays special. She was known for sending out cards to family for every single occasion. Betty loved to shop for a good bargain, then she would share her treasures with her family and children. In 2001, Betty and her husband Sam retired to Barefoot Bay, FL. Betty was an active volunteer at St. Luke’s Thrift Store and Palm Bay Chamber of Commerce for many years. She always enjoyed social events with her Florida friends and social clubs. Every summer, Betty visited Owings, MD with her daughter Liz and her family. Betty recently celebrated her 88th birthday. She cherished the visits and wishes from lifelong friends and family. She will be remembered for her beautiful spirit and kindness.

Betty is survived by her children, Liz Phelps (Glenn) of Owings, MD, Carolyn Neale of Palm Bay, FL, Eugene Neale of Las Vegas, NV, and Robert Neale (Cathy) of Palm Bay, FL; grandchildren Heather (Paloma) Neale, Candace Neale, Jeffrey (Lydia) Phelps, Laura (Josh) Murray, and Brandon Phelps; great-grandchildren Anthony, Niko, and Elliott. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elizabeth (Doths) Abair, and her beloved husband John “Sam” Doyle.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Christmas in April Calvert County, or to Hospice of the Chesapeake.