“Sally” Sarah Frances Fuller, 78, of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away October 29, 2025. She was born March 4, 1947 in Lincoln, NE, to Arthur Patrick and Harriett Jane (Hill) Sullivan. Alumna of Pius X High School in Lincoln and student of American art at the University of Nebraska. Married Rex L. “Mike” Fuller III on June 21, 1969, in Lincoln. They lived in Oklahoma, Michigan, Virginia, Washington, DC, Germany, Alabama, and California while Rex served in the U.S. Air Force, eventually settling in Southern Maryland.

Sally started and ran a successful competition sportswear business turning fabric into anything and stitching beauty into everyday life. She worked as a retail manager at Nordstrom for 17 years, excelling in people development as a manager and simultaneously achieving top seller status, something so rare and difficult few have ever done it. She enjoyed traveling, fossiling, dancing, cooking, reading, collecting (including shells, rocks, keys, and blue and white china), rose gardening, and caring for adopted cats. She was, of course, an avid Nebraska football fan. Most of all, she was a magnet for children, unfailingly delighting them.

Sally is survived by her loving husband Rex, daughter Quinn Cathleen Hill (Morgan), grandson Sullivan Hill, of Harwood, MD, siblings Patricia Duff (late, Norman), John Sullivan (Patty), and Margaret Harms (Michael), brothers-in-law Gregory, Douglas (Julie), and Patrick Fuller, sister-in-law Crista Governanti, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Evan Michael Fuller, sister Mary Knapp, parents Arthur and Harriett Sullivan, and in-laws Rex Jr. and Mary (Vanhooser) Fuller.

Sally would want any donation in lieu of flowers to be made to the Calvert Animal Welfare League, https://www.cawlrescue.org, where she adopted her cats. Sally’s funeral Mass is at 11:00 am on November 14, 2025, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, North Beach, MD, followed by reception.