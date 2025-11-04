Jackie Roy Shelton, 82, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on October 30, 2025 at his home. Jackie was born on June 1, 1943 in Indian Head, MD, to Anna Shelton. Jackie attended public school in Charles County, graduated from high school and went on to serve in the United States Army as a Military Police Officer from 1960 until 1964. He married Alice Marie Dixon in 1965, and lived in Riverdale before moving to Calvert County in 1976. He worked as a meat cutter for A&P, Giant, and Safeway stores all over the state until his retirement. Jackie was also a charter boat captain and came to own several watercrafts throughout his lifetime, all of them constructed traditionally out of wood. He enjoyed fishing on the Chesapeake Bay, and spending quality time with his many friends.

Jackie is survived by his son, Michael Scott Murphy; his brother Bobby Shelton; nephew Robbie Shelton, and niece Sandy Shelton. He was preceded in death by his mother Anna Shelton.

Services

Tuesday, November 4, 2025

11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736