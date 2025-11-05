St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – November 4, 2025

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations in recognition of National Family Caregiver Month and National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

The Commissioners then received a presentation from the St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce.

During County Administrator Time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Reviewed future CSMC meeting agendas.

Approved the acceptance of a donation made by Ms. Mary Walters to the Department of Aging and Human Services for the benefit of the Department’s consumers.

Authorized the Procurement Officer to execute the contract award for the Piney Point Lighthouse Living Shoreline Project to Coastal Design and Construction Inc.

Approved the budget amendment to realign county personnel salary savings attributed to FY2026 vacancies, turnovers, health insurance changes, etc.

Approved the budget amendment to cover the local share of SDAT invoices.

Approved the resolution authorizing the 5-year financing of equipment.

The CSMC wrapped their business meeting with Commissioner Time.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. this evening to host a Public Forum.

There will be no CSMC meeting on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. The next CSMC meeting will be on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 9 a.m. in the CSMC Meeting Room, on the 1st floor of the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.

The CSMC will reconvene that day at 1:30 p.m. for a Budget Work Session. CSMC decisions and related documents are available on the SMCG website in BoardDocs. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on TV Channel 95 or on-demand at www.youtube.com/@StMarysCoGov.