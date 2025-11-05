2025 Veterans Day Parade, Wreath Laying, Parking, and Road Closure Information

The public is invited to salute America’s Veterans at the 2025 Veterans Day Parade in Leonardtown.

The parade, sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, takes place Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, at 10am and begins at St. Mary’s Ryken High School and will proceed along Fenwick Street and through Town Square.

Immediately following the parade, spectators are invited to Town Square for a Veterans Wreath Laying Memorial Ceremony.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the Memorial Ceremony will take place inside the Leonardtown Town Hall, 22670 Washington Street in Leonardtown. The cancellation decision will be made by 8am Nov. 11, and a cancellation notice will be posted at VisitLeonardtownMD.com/VeteransDay and Facebook (Facebook.com/TownofLeonardtown) pages as well as on the St. Mary’s County Government website www.stmarysmd.com.

Parade Participants Parking Information:

Parade vehicles, including buses, floats, cars, trucks and motorcycles, should report directly to the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken High School between 7am and 8am All parade vehicles – except emergency vehicles – should be parked by 8am.

Marching groups and other parade participants should park at Leonardtown Middle School between 7:45am and 9:00am. The last shuttle leaves from the Middle School to Ryken at 9:00am

Parents are asked to refrain from dropping their children at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, along the roadside or at the intersection for safety reasons.

Parking for Spectators: Spectators should park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center, or the College of Southern Maryland lots. Free shuttles provided at these lots, follow the signs for the shuttle pick up location. At the Governmental Center, spectators should use the lots adjacent to the Carter State Office Building (23115 Leonard Hall Drive).

Handicapped Parking: Spectators requiring handicapped parking may take Washington Street and will be allowed to park in the public lot beside the Hair Company. Additional handicap parking can be found at the Mattingley Gardiner Funeral Home lot and can be accessed via Lawrence Ave.

Road Closures:

Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown Leonardtown will be closed to traffic from 8am until noon. Downtown parking and thru traffic will be limited to areas accessible from Lawrence Avenue only for residents, business owners, and employees. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control.

For more information, visit VisitLeonardtownMD.com/VeteransDay. Contact Aris Molina, Public Relations & Events Coordinator, Commissioners of Leonardtown’s Office, at 301-475-9791, or email [email protected] for questions about the parade or the Wreath Laying Ceremony.