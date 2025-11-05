Charles County Available Resources During Government Shutdown

Charles County Government recognizes the unique strain the ongoing federal government shutdown has caused federal workers this fall.

During this time of uncertainty, Charles County Government would like to offer a list of resources for families battling food insecurity due to the ongoing pause in federal funding.

“Charles County Government stands with every resident and family impacted by the federal shutdown and loss of SNAP benefits. We recognize that moments like these can create real hardship, and we are committed to ensuring that no one in our community faces these challenges alone,” said Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II. “Our network of local and state partners has come together to provide vital resources and support, and we encourage everyone—whether in need of assistance or able to lend a hand—to connect, share, and look out for one another. In Charles County, we remain steadfast in our belief that our strength lies in our unity and compassion.”

In addition to these resources, Governor Wes Moore (D) signed an executive order releasing $62 million in funds from the Fiscal Responsibility Fund to ensure full November SNAP benefits for Marylanders. The order was signed following a federal judge’s order that the Trump Administration utilize federal contingency funding for the SNAP program.



“One of the first and most basic priorities of governing is to ensure that families do not go hungry,” Moore said in the release. “We will continue to do everything in our power to protect our people in these difficult times.”

Residents can find local resources and assistance for individuals and businesses seeking support through:

Maryland state resources are available through the following resources:

Residents and businesses wishing to offer support should:

Donate Food and Supplies to Local Food Pantries.

Support local businesses in Charles County.

Check in on friends, neighbors, and community members to offer support.