Calvert County Board of Elections Accepting Public Comments on 2026 Election Plan

The Calvert County Board of Elections is accepting written public comments on the 2026 Election Plan through Nov. 18 at 4 p.m.

Comments may be emailed to [email protected] or by mail to: Calvert County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 798, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.

Several proposals for the 2026 Election Plan were presented at the Oct. 22 meeting. View the meeting at Election Board Meeting Oct. 22 video.

Proposed changes include:

Changing the location for Election Day voting for the Dunkirk area of precincts 3-6 and 3-7 from Northern High School, 2950 Chaneyville Road, Owings, to Ward Farm Park, 10455 Ward Road, Dunkirk.

Combining precincts 3-6 and 3-7 into one precinct (3-6) and adjusting boundaries accordingly.

The Board of Elections will consider approving the Election Plan at its Nov. 19 meeting, which begins at 10 a.m. at the Board of Elections office, located at 30 Duke St., in Prince Frederick.

The meetings are open to the public. To provide comment during a meeting, contact Kristen Scott at 410-535-2214, ext. 4 or email at [email protected]. Written comments must be submitted by 4 p.m. the day before the meeting for the board’s consideration.

For additional information, contact the Calvert County Board of Elections at 410-535-2214 or visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/elections.

