Arrest Made in Fatal Beltsville Hit-and-Run That Killed Cyclist

The U.S. Park Police (USPP) announced that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed one bicyclist and injured another on October 8, 2025, near the intersection of Soil Conservation Road and Beaver Dam Road in Beltsville.

Officers responded around 6:15 p.m. after reports of two female bicyclists being struck within the Agricultural Research Center.

One woman, later identified as Lisa Martin, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Martin’s friends/family started a GoFundMe to support her children during this tragic and difficult time.

After a thorough investigation and assistance from the public, USPP investigators located the suspect vehicle. On October 31, 2025, Maboh Ndimah of Maryland was arrested and charged in connection with the deadly crash.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Park Police.

Court documents show Ndimah, who has a Arlington Texas address, was issued multiple traffic citations in January 2025 in Prince George’s County for the following below.

KNOWINGLY DRIVING UNINSURED VEHICLE

OPERATING UNREGISTERED MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY

FAILURE TO DISPLAY REGISTRATION CARD UPON DEMAND BY POLICE OFFICER

DISPLAYING REG. PLATE ISSUED FOR OTHER VEHICLE

UNAUTHORIZED DISPLAY AND USE OF REGISTRATION PLATE

FAILURE OF MV OPER TO PRESENT EVIDENCE OF REQUIRED SECURITY ON REQUEST OF A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Authorities thanked the community for its cooperation and support in helping bring the case to a resolution.

For additional information, contact the U.S. Park Police Major Crimes Unit at 202-610-8737 or email [email protected].