Drayden Man Convicted of Four Attempted Murders in St. Mary’s County Shooting

Cameron David Curtis, 22, of Drayden, was convicted of four counts of attempted murder following a jury trial in St. Mary’s County that concluded this week. The verdict comes after a six-day trial stemming from a shooting incident that left three individuals injured.

According to court documents, on May 3, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Chancellors Run Road and Pegg Road. At the scene, deputies located a vehicle occupied by four male individuals. Three of the occupants had sustained gunshot wounds. Investigators determined the shooting followed an earlier altercation that began in Leonardtown and continued into Lexington Park.

“This was an extremely dangerous act of violence where multiple firearms were used during a vehicle chase, jeopardizing the lives of these four victims and countless members of our community,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling.

Curtis was found guilty of a total of nine charges:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder;

Two counts of attempted second-degree murder;

Four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence; and

One count of handgun in a vehicle.

The maximum penalties for these convictions include life imprisonment for each of the attempted first-degree murder charges, 30 years for each of the attempted second-degree murder charges, 20 years for each of the four firearm offenses, and five years for the handgun offense. Curtis now faces a maximum possible sentence of life plus life plus 145 years in prison. He remains held without bond pending sentencing.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Moiser prosecuted the case. Detective Warren Forinash of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office served as the lead investigator. The case was heard by the Honorable Amy Lorenzini.