Hollywood Man Charged with Stealing $74,000 Worth of Construction Equipment from La Plata Business

Thomas Newton Ferrall IV, 47, of Hollywood has been charged in Charles County District Court with felony theft after allegedly failing to return rented construction equipment valued at over $74,000 to a La Plata business.

According to court documents, the charge stems from an incident that occurred on October 29, 2025, when equipment rented from a local business on Kent Avenue was not returned and could not be located.

The charging documents allege that on October 21, 2025, Thomas Newton Ferrall IV went to the La Plata Mill, located at 213 Kent Avenue, to rent equipment through King Cutters Landscaping Services. He was accompanied by an individual who completed the transaction using a credit card. The documents state, “Ferrall had Leah Nicole Bradshaw make the purchase on [a] credit card… as an authorized user of the account.”

Both individuals were reportedly identified through driver’s license information provided to the business and confirmed through a police database.

The rental, made at approximately 9:00 a.m., included:

A Bobcat T550 tracked front loader, valued at $65,400 A T550 smooth bucket, valued at $950 A Jesco dual axle blue tilt bed trailer, valued at $7,900

The total value of the equipment was listed at $74,250. According to the complaint, this was intended to be a one-day rental.

By October 27, 2025, after no payment had gone through and the equipment had not been returned, a representative from the business attempted to contact both Ferrall and Bradshaw. According to the court documents, Winkler “advised that he is able to get ahold of Bradshaw but she is unable to contact Ferrall and get whereabouts of the equipment.”

Bradshaw reportedly told Corporal K. Kerere of the La Plata Police Department that she “was just helping a friend” and “did not know that he would do this.” She also stated, according to the report, that Ferrall “is giving her the ‘run around’ and [is] ignor[ing] her calls and messages.”

Corporal Kerere further noted in the application for charges that he attempted to call Ferrall twice and left a voicemail. As of October 30, 2025, he stated, “it has been 9 days since the day that the equipment had been rented and has not been recovered or brought back.”

Ferrall has been charged under Maryland criminal law with theft: $25,000 to under $100,000, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.

A summons was issued on October 31, 2025, and served on November 4, 2025. Ferrall has been ordered to appear for a preliminary inquiry scheduled for December 22, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 1 at the Charles County District Court in La Plata.

The investigation was led by Corporal K. Kerere of the La Plata Police Department, who signed the application for charges on October 30, 2025.

According to the official summons, Ferrall was warned that failure to appear in court could result in a warrant being issued for his arrest.



The case remains open.