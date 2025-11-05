Woman Flown to Trauma Center After Falling from Roof in Mechanicsville

November 5, 2025

On Sunday, November 2, 2025, at approximately 1:15 p.m., emergency medical services responded to 30000 block of Melissa Court in Mechanicsville, for the reported traumatic injuries.

911 callers reported a 29-year-old female was conscious and alert after falling off the roof.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the single patient laying on the ground after an approximate 6 to 8 foot fall.

After consultation with an area trauma center, a helicopter was requested to land nearby to transport the victim.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

