Child Flown to Children’s Center, Two Adults Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 3:05 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Great Mills Road and Australia Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Police arrived on the scene within 2 minutes of dispatch to find a two vehicle collision and advised one patient was trapped.

9 firefighters from Bay District Volunteer Fire Department quickly responded with Engine 32, Squad 3, Chief 3 and Chief 3A with first arriving units confirming a two vehicle T-bone style collision with no entrapment.

EMS evaluated four patients and requested a helicopter for a pediatric patient for precautionary reasons.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the child to the Children’s National Hospital along with an accompanying adult family member.

Two additional patients with non-life-threatening injuries were transported by ambulance to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital for further evaluation and care.

