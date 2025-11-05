Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Kitchen Fire in Waldorf. No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 1:20 p.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3900 block of Northgate Place in Waldorf, for the reported malfunctioning appliance.

911 callers reported a microwave was on fire, however, while crews were responding to the scene, the incident was upgraded to a structure fire after callers reported it was spreading to the kitchen cabinets.

Waldorf Volunteers responded with Engine 32, Squad 3, Chief 3A, and Chief 3,with first arriving crews finding nothing evident from the two-story middle of the row townhouse.

Once the front door was opened, firefighters located a working fire on the first floor and extinguished it within 10 minutes.

Additional crews completed primary searches of the residence and confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for.

SMECO and Maryland State Fire Marshal was contacted.

The fire marshal did not respond as the fire was deemed accidental, with homeowners denying the need for the American Red Cross as well.

No injuries were reported.

