4th Annual “No Hunger November” Food Drive Underway in Southern Maryland

The 4th Annual No Hunger November Food Drive, organized by the Maryland State Police – La Plata Barrack, began on Saturday, November 1.

The initiative brings together multiple law enforcement agencies to fight hunger across Southern Maryland throughout the month.

Captain Bagley, Acting Sergeant Johnston, and Maryland State Troopers collected 2,600 pounds of food during the first weekend at the La Plata Safeway.

Meanwhile, officers from partnering agencies — including the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal — gathered several thousand additional pounds of donations at Sam’s Club in Waldorf.

On Monday, Lt. Posey, Cpl. Kerere, Pfc. McGovern, and Cadet Quade delivered all 2,600 pounds of food to two La Plata food banks.

Donations collected throughout November will help stock local food banks and pantries across Charles County in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

Residents can continue to support the effort by donating nonperishable food and other essential items. Officers will be at Weis in La Plata and Safeway at Waldorf Marketplace this Saturday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Additionally, the Maryland State Police Barrack at 9500 Mitchell Road, La Plata, MD, is accepting donations — including cardboard boxes for storage — all month long, 24 hours a day.

Most Needed Items Include:

Canned meats peanut butter pasta canned vegetables dried fruit rice oatmeal baby wipes diapers breakfast bars sauce/dressing canned beans evaporated powdered milk toiletries.

Laundry soap donations are also being collected for local schools that provide laundry services to students in need.