Southern Community Center and Southern Pines Senior Center to Close Temporarily for Maintenance

The Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging, advises citizens that the Southern Community Center and the Southern Pines Senior Center will be temporarily closed Saturday, Nov. 8, through Monday, Nov. 10, 2025, for scheduled maintenance.

Both facilities will remain closed on Tuesday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. Regular hours of operation will resume Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered on Monday, Nov. 10. Meals on Wheels recipients in Lusby and Solomons will receive two meals on Friday, Nov. 7, in advance of the closure.

The Southern Community Center and Southern Pines Senior Center are located at 20 Appeal Lane in Lusby.

