Arundel Mills to Celebrate 25 Years with Special Shopper Event on November 15th, 2025

Arundel Mills is marking its 25th anniversary with a festive event for shoppers, celebrating more than two decades as Maryland’s largest retail, entertainment and dining destination.

On Saturday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., shoppers are invited to join the celebration and enjoy:

Anniversary Giveaway: The first 250 guests will receive a complimentary swag bag.

Gallery Wall: A visual walk down memory lane featuring photos and moments from Arundel Mills through the years.

Photo Opportunity: Capture the moment with a special anniversary photo backdrop.

Sweet Treats: Enjoy a celebratory snack while supplies last.

Retailer Deals & Offers: Participating stores will offer special savings and promotions throughout the day.

WHERE: Arundel Mills (Dining Pavilion), 7000 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD 21076



About Arundel Mills – Arundel Mills is Maryland’s largest shopping, dining and entertainment destination.

Featuring more than 200 stores, including Akira, Bass Pro Shop, Books-A-Million, Coach, H&M, J.Crew, Kate Spade, the LEGO Store, Michael Kors, Nike, Polo Ralph Lauren, Primark, Saks OFF 5TH, The North Face, ULTA Beauty, Under Armour, Victoria’s Secret & PINK, Vineyard Vines and more. Enjoy quality dining and entertainment at Buffalo Wild Wings, Chevy’s, Cinemark Egyptian 24 Theatres, Dave & Buster’s, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament, Mission Escape, Nando’s Peri-Peri, Yard House and more!

Arundel Mills is home to Maryland Live! Casino & Hotel, a world-class gaming and entertainment destination with nationally acclaimed restaurants and a state-of-the-art live entertainment venue. Located just 10 miles south of Baltimore, 15 miles north of Annapolis, 20 miles north of Washington, D.C. and 2 miles west of BWI Airport. Follow us on Facebook & Instagram or visit our website for more information.