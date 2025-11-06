Police Investigating False 911 Call That Reported Shooting in Waldorf

On Thursday, November 6, 2025, at approximately 9:23 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services were dispatched to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller reported their best friend was shot and bleeding out at this location, then further advised they shot the best friend last night.

Dispatchers advised the caller was uncooperative, not providing any other information or answering the call takers questions and hung up on the 911 Call Taker.

Police arrived to the address provided and began searching the area and investigating the incident.

Officers were on scene within 1 minute of dispatch and found no victims or signs of a shooting occurring. All fire and EMS personnel were placed back in service around 9:30 a.m.

The incident is under investigation with police confirming the shooting was unfounded at 9:50 a.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.