Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred early morning on October 31, 2025, in Prince George’s County.

The identity of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. She was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency medical services personnel.

Two other occupants in the vehicle were transported to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center by ambulance.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of the Capital Beltway near Route 210 for a single vehicle crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Rav4 was traveling on the inner loop when for unknown reasons lost control, entered the center median and collided with a metal guardrail.

The impact from the crash caused the Toyota to overturn. Investigators believe impairment may be a contributing factor in the crash.

The outer loop of the Capital Beltway was shut down for the crash investigation for approximately two and a half hours. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with road closures.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the active and ongoing investigation.