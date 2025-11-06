Governor Moore Announces Redistricting Advisory Commission to Recommend New Congressional Maps

Governor Wes Moore announced the creation of the Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission to consider mid-cycle redistricting. The commission will organize public hearings, solicit public feedback, and make recommendations to the governor and Maryland General Assembly to improve our current map and ensure Maryland has fair Congressional maps.

“My commitment has been clear from day one—we will explore every avenue possible to make sure Maryland has fair and representative maps,” said Gov. Moore. “This commission will ensure the people are heard. I thank those who have raised their hands to lead this process, and I am confident in their ability to gather the views and perspectives of a broad range of voices throughout the state.”

The Governor’s Redistricting Advisory Commission, last constituted by Governor O’Malley in 2011, will begin its work this month. It will be made up of five members, who will solicit public feedback on Maryland’s current Congressional maps. The bipartisan commission includes three appointments made by Governor Moore—Commission Chair and Senator Angela Alsobrooks, former Attorney General Brian Frosh, and Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss—in addition to the Maryland General Assembly’s presiding officers or their designees.

“We have a President that treats our democracy with utter contempt. We have a Republican Party that is trying to rig the rules in response to their terrible polling,” said Sen. Alsobrooks. “Let me be clear: Maryland deserves a fair map that represents the will of the people. That’s why I’m proud to chair this commission. Our democracy depends on all of us standing up in this moment.”