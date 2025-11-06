Hollywood Man Charged with 48 Counts of Animal Cruelty Involving Emus, Pigs, Goats, and a Horse

Thomas Newton Ferrall, IV, 47, of Hollywood, is facing 48 counts of animal cruelty after authorities alleged he failed to provide food, water, and shelter to numerous animals under his care. The charges, filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, stem from a September 30, 2025, incident at a property on Sunnyside Road in Leonardtown.

According to court documents, Ferrall is accused of neglecting at least four types of animals: emus, pigs, goats, and a horse. Each of the 48 counts alleges violations of Maryland Criminal Law §10-604(a)(5), which makes it a misdemeanor to fail to provide animals with necessary sustenance or protection. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

Emus: Ferrall is charged with failing to provide nutritious food or drink to six emus in his custody. These counts account for at least 12 charges total.

Pigs: He is further charged with neglecting eight pigs, allegedly failing to provide them with adequate food, drink, shelter, and weather protection. Combined, these pig-related allegations make up the largest portion of the charges—at least 21 counts.

Goats: Ferrall also allegedly failed to provide nutritious food and clean drinking water to goats in his care, accounting for multiple charges in the case.

Horse: The court filing includes two charges related to a horse, specifically alleging failure to provide adequate food and drink.

All offenses are alleged to have occurred on the same date—September 30, 2025—at a property located on the 40000 block of Sunnyside Road in Leonardtown.

The criminal information document, submitted by Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Varda, details repeated failures to provide basic necessities to animals in Ferrall’s care. The case was initiated after a formal complaint was submitted and reviewed by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferrall has been summoned to appear for a preliminary inquiry on December 19, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. in Courtroom 2 at the St. Mary’s County District Court. As of now, he remains out of custody and no trial date has been scheduled.

