Charged Again and Again: Lexington Park Man Linked to $10,500 in St. Mary’s County Store Thefts

Robert James Grinder, 35, of Lexington Park, is facing a growing list of charges in connection with a series of retail thefts that span several months and involve multiple national retail chains in St. Mary’s County. Court documents detail at least eight separate incidents beginning in April and continuing through early November 2025.

On November 5, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft at the Target store located at 45155 First Colony Way in California. According to court filings, surveillance footage reviewed by law enforcement showed Grinder placing a Ninja Flip Toaster, two Ninja Slushie Machines, and a Cricut Office Machine into a shopping cart. After passing all points of sale without paying, he exited the store and left in a white Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck. Deputies later located the vehicle at his residence, where three of the four stolen items were reportedly found in the truck’s bed. According to the report, an asset protection officer attempted to stop Grinder, but he refused to comply. The total value of the stolen merchandise was listed as $1,348.97. Court records show Grinder was previously served with a no-trespass order for that location in August 2025.

In another theft from Target on July 25, 2025, Grinder allegedly stole a PlayStation 5 Pro gaming console valued at $699.99 from the same location. According to court documents, a store employee stated that Grinder requested assistance retrieving the console from a locked display case. The employee explained that the item could not leave the department without being purchased at the electronics counter. Believing Grinder intended to complete the purchase, the employee placed the console behind the register. Surveillance video reportedly shows Grinder later entering the restricted area behind the counter, placing the console in his cart, and leaving the store without paying. The responding deputy identified Grinder using prior police encounters and MVA photographs.

On, Grinder was charged with stealing high-value kitchen appliances from Walmart at 45485 Miramar Way in California, MD. Surveillance footage reportedly captured him entering the store with an empty cart and later exiting with multiple items, including an NJA Creami, two PLSR 5250W units, and an NJA Slushie machine. An asset protection employee told deputies the merchandise was not paid for.. A deputy confirmed Grinder’s identity using past booking photos and records from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration.

Grinder was also charged in connection with four separate theft incidents at Lowe’s Home Improvement in California, MD. These thefts occurred on September 11, October 7, October 31, and November 4, 2025, according to court records. On September 11, surveillance footage allegedly shows Grinder placing power tools and vacuum cleaners into a cart and walking out without paying. On October 7, he was reportedly seen taking a Toro lawn mower and falsely claiming it was an exchange. On October 31, he allegedly used a ladder to access merchandise from top stock, placing two Husqvarna blowers and an EGO push mower in his cart before exiting the store. On November 4, he reportedly used bolt cutters to break into a locked generator cage, removed two inverters and a kerosene heater, and left the store. When confronted by a store manager, Grinder allegedly responded, “F— you,” and left without payment. The total estimated value of merchandise stolen from Lowe’s across four incidents involving Robert James Grinder is approximately $4,356.98.

In an earlier case from August 7, 2025, Grinder was charged with stealing two Sony PlayStation 5 Pro consoles, valued at $699 each, from Walmart. A loss prevention officer reportedly saw Grinder on surveillance video unlocking a display cabinet and concealing the items in a blue Walmart bag before leaving the store without paying. A deputy confirmed his identity using store footage and a database of prior theft suspects.

Grinder is also charged in two separate thefts from ACE Hardware in Leonardtown. On July 25, 2025, surveillance video reportedly captured him entering the store, placing several power tools and a Milwaukee backpack into his cart, and exiting the store without making a purchase. The stolen items, including a Milwaukee impact wrench, M18 battery pack, charger, and backpack, were valued at $975.97. On July 17, 2025, he was seen on video hiding a power tool and battery set under his shirt before walking out. The total value of the merchandise in that incident was $448. A deputy later identified Grinder based on a tattoo visible in the footage and MVA records.

In a case dating back to April 14, 2025, Grinder was charged in what investigators described as an online transaction scam involving the sale of a vehicle through Facebook Marketplace. The complainant told deputies that they sent Grinder three Cash App payments totaling $125 but never received the vehicle. Deputies reviewed messages and payment records and identified Grinder through linked phone numbers, email addresses, and Facebook profile data. When questioned, Grinder denied communicating with the buyer despite evidence showing his involvement. The report indicates a request was made to charge him with fraud and theft.

Grinder faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including theft: $1,500 to under $25,000, theft: $100 to under $1,500, theft scheme, and fraud – false advertising. He is currently being held without bond in at least one case, and court records show several upcoming hearings scheduled through December 2025.

The total estimated value of all stolen merchandise across the eight theft-related cases involving Robert James Grinder is approximately $10,500.

In most of the theft-related cases throughout 2025, law enforcement officers from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office repeatedly opted not to arrest Robert James Grinder at the time of each reported incident. Instead of taking him into custody, deputies issued criminal summonses, allowing Grinder to remain free while awaiting court proceedings. This approach was applied in the majority of his cases, including those involving alleged thefts from Target, Walmart, ACE Hardware, and in a case of suspected online fraud. The use of summonses, rather than arrests, meant that Grinder was not immediately jailed or subjected to bond determinations in those instances. In those cases, he later appeared in court or waived preliminary inquiries without being held.