Calvert County Board of County Commissioners to Meet in New County Administration Building Nov. 18

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners will hold their next regular board meeting at the new County Administration Building (CAB) on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 150 Main Street in Prince Frederick in the Chesapeake Hearing Room, Room 119.

The Calvert County Commissioners held their last meeting at the Calvert County Courthouse on Oct. 28, where many boards have been meeting since the current building opened in 1916.

The public is invited to attend the Nov. 18 meeting. Meetings will continue to be available at Calvert County Government’s YouTube page. The public can also listen to commissioner meetings via telephone by calling 929-229-2458, meeting ID: 202-970-551, passcode #. Meetings can also be watched live on Channel 99 and 1070.

The new CAB is now home to most Calvert County departments and agencies. The Commissioners’ new meeting room, with room for 228 people, is on the first floor, along with the county treasurer’s office. The treasurer’s office is scheduled to move into the building in December or January. The treasurer’s office is currently in the Calvert County Courthouse at 175 Main Street in Prince Frederick.

The CAB’s second floor houses Communications & Media Relations; Economic Development; Technology Services; the County Administrator and County Attorney’s offices. On the third floor reside Planning & Zoning; Inspections and Permits; Human Resources and the Environmental Health division of the Calvert County Health Department. On the fourth floor are Public Works; Finance & Budget and Soil Conservation.

