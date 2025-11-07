Bay District VFD Donates 55 Sets of Fire Gear to Support Firefighters in the Philippines

Demonstrating a continued commitment to helping those in need – both at home and abroad – the members of the Bay District Volunteer Fire Department have donated 55 sets of retired turnout gear to fire departments in the Philippines that lack access to critical protective equipment.

This generous donation was part of a larger effort involving several Southern Maryland fire departments to supply life-saving gear to fellow firefighters in under-resourced areas overseas.

The gear, though retired from service here in accordance with national safety standards, will provide essential protection to first responders working with limited resources.

In the United States, firefighting turnout gear is regulated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Under NFPA 1851, departments must retire structural firefighting gear no later than 10 years from the date of manufacture, regardless of its condition.

While this ensures maximum safety for U.S. firefighters, it often means that still-usable gear is taken out of service. Donating it to departments in developing nations helps extend its impact where it is needed most.



The effort to get this gear to the Philippines was spearheaded by an individual who, through personal travels, witnessed firsthand the extreme lack of firefighting resources in provinces such as BOAC, Marinduque and Highway Hills, Mandaluyong.

“In some areas, bucket brigades are still used during fires due to the complete absence of gear or equipment,” the organizer shared. “After speaking with locals and seeing their needs, I began seeking donations – even though I’m not an official entity. Thanks to the generosity of the volunteer departments in your area, and with help from Deputy Chief Snell, from Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department, I was able to acquire and ship much-needed equipment.”

The 55 sets of gear donated by Bay District were packed into 17 boxes and shipped this week. The shipment is expected to arrive in the Philippines in approximately 3 to 4 months. Once received, the equipment will be distributed to additional volunteer fire stations throughout the country.

“Even though this gear can no longer be used in the U.S., it can still make a tremendous difference for departments in developing countries where fire protection resources are limited,” said a Bay District spokesperson. “We’re proud to support our brothers and sisters in the fire service worldwide.”

This donation reflects the values of service, solidarity, and safety that define the fire service community. It also underscores the global importance of fire protection and the lasting impact that cooperation and generosity can have across borders.

