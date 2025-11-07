Six St. Charles High School Students Charged with Assault and Disruption of School Activities

Six students from St. Charles High School were charged in connection with an altercation that occurred on Thursday, October 30th, 2025, inside the school.

During the assault, a male and female student were fighting when several other students engaged in the altercation.

School administrators tried to separate the students but were not able to stop the altercation.

Two school resource officers arrived and, with the school administrators, were able to separate the students and de-escalate the situation.

On November 6th, 2025,, after investigating further, the school resource officer charged six students with assault and disruption of school activities. The students also face consequences from the CCPS in accordance with the student code of conduct.