Police Seeking Information In 2024 Road Rage Murders – $60,000 Offered In Rewards

Investigators continue to seek information in the road-rage deaths of Charles Marks and Delonte Hicks.

Police urge the public to step forward with any information that may lead to an arrest in these cases to become eligible for up to $60,000 total in reward money.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, Charles Harrison Marks, IV, 42, of Pasadena, Maryland was the victim of a fatal shooting on I-95 in Howard County. Marks was the driver of a white cargo van (pictured below) traveling northbound on I-95 in the area of Route 100 at 3:40 p.m. when the incident occurred.

On March 19, 2022, Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington, D.C. was shot while driving a tow truck in Prince George’s County. Hicks was traveling on eastbound Route 50 at Route 410/Veterans Parkway.

At approximately 4:45 p.m. police believe Hicks was exchanging words with the driver of a Hyundai Sonata (pictured below) when he pulled out a weapon and fired into the vehicle, striking Hicks. The gunman continued eastbound on Route 50.

In partnership with the FBI, the Maryland State Police announce a total reward of $60,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for both Delonte Hicks and Charles Marks.

A reward of $30,000 is offered for each case. All callers can remain anonymous. Contact police at 202-953-1903.

