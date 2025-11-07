La Plata Police Department Officer Receives Third Award for Driving Under the Influence Enforcement for 2024

Patrol Officer First Class Jacob Shuar was recognized by Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for being a leader amongst law enforcement officers in Maryland conducting driving under the influence enforcement in 2024.

MADD is a national nonprofit organization founded in 1980 by a mother after the tragic death of her daughter, due to a drunk driving collision.

The organization’s mission is to end drunk and drugged driving, support victims of these violebt crimes, and prevent underage drinking and other drug use. The organization has helped to cut impaired driving deaths by approximately 40% since its founding and has supported nearly one million victims with its services.

2024 Driving While Impaired (alcohol / drugs) Maryland Stats:

2,681 total injuries

2.6% increase from 2023

215 fatals contributed to impaired driving

73.4% increase from 2023 (124 total)

Patrol Officer First Class Shuar also received the Maryland Chief’s of Police Association Traffic Safety Award and the Maryland Department of Transportation Impaired Driving Enforcement Award for his enforcement actions in 2024.

