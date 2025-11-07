St. Leonard VFD&RS Regrets to Announce Passing of Charter Member Gerald C. Peterson

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company 7 is saddened to learn of the passing of Charter Member Gerald C. Peterson, one of the individuals whose early contributions helped shape the foundation of our department.

Although his time with the company was limited, the impact of his efforts has carried through the decades.

The work of our founders created the footing on which we continue to serve our community today, and without those contributions, our department would not be what it is.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Peterson family. His legacy lives on within our station and in the continued service of our volunteers.

Gerald C. Peterson, a beloved figure known for his warmth and generosity, passed away on November 2, 2025, at the age of 78, surrounded by his loving children and family. Born on October 6, 1947, in Washington D.C., Gerald (Jerry) lived a life centered around dedication to service, strong relationships, family and a passion for adventure.

Gerald’s career began with his enlistment in the Navy right out of high school, serving on the USS North Hampton. He requested to join the elite Underwater Demolition Team and trained in Coronado, Ca. as a “frogman”. His time on the PCF-79 Swift Boat alongside his Navy brothers—Sully, Walt, Benji, and Joe—fostering an enduring lifelong bond of brotherhood, he so cherished throughout his life. For his service in the “Brown Water Navy”, he was awarded: National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Purple Heart (2), Bronze Star (Combat V), Presidential Unit Citation and the Navy Unit Citation.

Following military service, Gerald (Jerry) transitioned into law enforcement with Prince George’s County, first as a Deputy Sheriff, event security and then as founder and member of the St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department. In 1971, NASA was part of the support and Spacecraft Recovery team for Apollo 14. In 1985, he trained in Nuclear Security, Explosive Technology, Bomb and Terrorism trends. Concluding his professional career, he joined the volunteer ranks of the American Red Cross, serving in over 40 major disasters across the country, serving in varied roles from Managing, shelters and Emergency Services, serving from 1980 to 2018. For his impactful contributions and commitment, in 2009 Jerry was awarded the North Carolina Order of the Long Leaf Award by Gov. Perdue, the President’s Volunteer Service Award by President Barack Obama in 2016 and countless awards from the beloved leadership of the American Red Cross – Highlands Chapter.

He was a successful entrepreneur, bottling and marketing two regional labels of vinegar-based barbecue. A great passion of his was the extensive compilation of Swedish “Peterson” ancestors, dating back to 1639, their role in establishing the New Sweden colony (1638), present day Delaware, the signing of Declaration of Independence, and participation in significant battles of United States history. “Jerry” represents the 11th generation of Petersons.

Gerald’s zest for life extended to varied hobbies, he found joy in fishing, tinkering, camping and taking many trips in their beloved wild wood camper. He also enjoyed riding his scooter thru National Parks, visiting his children and grandchildren, a “road trip” always inspired him. Gerald was known for his vibrant personality, described as funny, kindhearted, he had a rare gift for bringing people together and was never known to meet a stranger.

He is survived by his loving Socorro of 17 years; his children, Stacey Strang (Kevin), Kristi Kichline (Jason), Steven Peterson (Sarah), and Cecelia Tynan (Billy); as well as his adored grandchildren, Seth, Sean, Jason, Noah, Emma, Alexander, Matthew, Brooke, Rose, and Nora. He looked forward to welcoming a great-grandchild this December. Gerald is remembered most fondly by his devoted sister, Nina, her sons, especially Brett, and sister Trudy. Additionally, Mother-in-law, Magda Higgins; brothers-in-law Hugh Loren Canter, Bill Higgins (Rika), Raul Higgins, Raymond; and Nelson Castro; loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Preceding him in death were his sister, Barbara Ann Canter; his beloved mother, Mildred E. Peterson, who cherished her son dearly; and his father, George C. Peterson. Gerald (Jerry) Peterson leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter that will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Thank you all for support especially nephew Ray and Kim Lupkas, Bill Cooley, Pastor, our sweet Lara Mata, the Red Cross Crew, and the Nursing, Respiratory Therapists and medical staff. In lieu of flowers family and friends may send donations to Wounded Warrior Projects in their community.

“Celebration of Life will be held in January 2026”