MDOT SHA Begins Resurfacing MD 244 Chickamuxen Road in Charles County

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin resurfacing a section MD 224 (Chickamuxen Road) between Sweden Point Road and north of Butterfly Place in Charles County starting Thursday, November 6. The work is scheduled for completion in late November, weather permitting.

Crews are permitted to close a lane or shoulder Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. This construction project is weather permitting, and work hours are subject to change. Drivers are advised to plan extra time during the highway improvement project.

State Highway Administration contractor Holcim – Mar, Inc. of Greenbelt will use temporary traffic signs, barrels and portable variable message signs to guide drivers through the work zone.

Customers may contact the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or 1-800-331-5603 for additional information.

This project and other initiatives complement the Serious About Safety​ program, a department-wide focus to drive the Maryland Department of Transportation’s safety goals and save lives.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to chart.maryland.gov.