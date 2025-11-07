MDOT Urges All Road Users to Use Extra Caution on The Roads This Fall Season

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and the Maryland Highway Safety Office are reminding all roadway users to exercise extreme caution as days get shorter and with Halloween right around the corner.

“Whether you are behind the wheel or out on foot, I urge all Marylanders to be Serious About Safety and help us save lives,” said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha J. Biddle. “It is getting darker earlier in the evenings making it harder to see those who walk, bike and roll. Remember to slow down and pay attention if you are behind the wheel and make sure drivers can see you if you are out walking at night.”

October is designated National Pedestrian Safety Month by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Especially during this time of year, it is critical for drivers to be alert for pedestrians and cyclists. According to NHTSA, in the United States, 7,314 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in 2023, a 4% decrease from the 7,593 pedestrian fatalities in 2022.



“We need all drivers to pay extra attention to their surroundings and especially look out for pedestrians as the days get shorter and Halloween approaches,” said State Highway Administrator Will Pines. “We are Serious About Safety, and we want our highway users to be as well – please help us spread the word.”

According to the Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office, in Maryland, there were 2,808 pedestrian crashes involving a vehicle and pedestrian in 2024, resulting in 2,764 injuries and 154 fatalities.

“Every driver has the power to save lives,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Wes Moore’s Highway Safety Representative.

“Slowing down, staying focused, and choosing to drive sober are simple actions that make a life-or-death difference, especially for our vulnerable road users. Whether you’re behind the wheel, walking, or biking, we all share the same goal — getting everyone home safely.”

Motorists are urged to:

Enter and exit driveways slowly.

Stay alert, slow down and stop for pedestrians in crosswalks and intersections. It’s the law!

Use caution when turning at intersections.

Always drive sober. If you’re planning to drink, arrange for a safe ride home.

Come to a complete stop at stop signs and for school buses.

Move over a lane when approaching any stopped, standing or parked vehicle displaying warning signals. If it’s not safe to move over, slow down.

On Halloween, be extra cautious during peak trick-or-treating hours, 4-9 p.m.

Expect the unexpected. Watch for children crossing streets and moving between parked cars.

Ensure all vehicle lighting systems are operational – See and be seen.

Pedestrians are urged to:

​Pay attention to their surroundings.

Use sidewalks and marked crosswalks.

Activate the pedestrian signal button at signalized intersections, then wait for the “walk” signal.

Look left, right and left again before crossing a street.

Be sure you are able to see and can be seen. Avoid dark clothing and masks that impair your vision. Wear bright colored clothing and use reflective devices when out after dark.

Try to cross where there is street lighting.

Building upon the success of its first-ever Complete Streets Leadership Academy in 2024, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is partnering with local jurisdictions this summer to deploy Complete Streets “quick-build” demonstration projects to improve safety on state-owned roadways in communities across Maryland.

The State Highway Administration is committed to connecting pedestrians and bicyclists safely to life’s opportunities. In May 2023, the agency released the Pedestrian Safety Action Plan and is advancing projects under the plan to enhance safety for vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and bicyclists.

Project corridors have been selected based on data-driven priorities and analysis, and the agency is using its Context Driven Guide to select and design improvements that have the greatest safety impact.

These projects and other initiatives, complement the Serious About Safety program, a department-wide focus to drive the Maryland Department of Transportation’s safety goals and save lives.

The public can learn more about pedestrian safety and protecting vulnerable road users at www.zerodeathsmd.gov/pedestrian.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to chart.maryland.gov