Hospice of the Chesapeake and Partners In Care Join to Support Aging Community

Hospice of the Chesapeake is proud to announce that Partners In Care of Maryland, Inc., has officially joined its family of services under a newly formed umbrella organization, Chesapeake Health Partners.

This incorporation marks a significant milestone in the organizations’ shared mission to serve Maryland’s aging population with compassion, dignity and connection.

Becky Miller, President and CEO of Hospice of the Chesapeake said that thousands of Americans turn 65 every day. By 2030, nearly one in four Marylanders will be 65 or older. “That’s not just a statistic, it’s a call to action,” Miller said. “By coming together, we can ensure that older adults in our community continue to receive the care, support and connection they need to thrive.”

As Maryland’s largest independent nonprofit hospice organization, Hospice of the Chesapeake has been a trusted resource for individuals and families facing serious illness, helping them live each day with intention and peace. Partners In Care, a Maryland-based nonprofit, has built its legacy on helping older adults remain independent and engaged through its signature Service Exchange model where members help one another with transportation, handyman services, social connection and more.

Under Chesapeake Health Partners, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Partners In Care of Maryland, Inc., will work together to expand their reach and impact across the region. This collaboration isn’t simply about gaining efficiencies; it’s about amplifying each organization’s ability to serve.

“Together, we can build a stronger safety net for older adults, one that keeps people in their homes, connected to their neighbors and supported through every stage of aging and illness,” said Brian Hahn, Partners In Care of Maryland, Inc., Chair of the Board of Directors. Partners In Care of Maryland, Inc., will retain its name, mission and volunteer-driven programs, ensuring continuity for members, volunteers and staff.

Both organizations remain committed to their shared mission of compassion, dignity and community. Volunteers and staff will continue to play an essential role in delivering services that help older adults remain active and independent.

By combining resources, Hospice of the Chesapeake and Partners In Care can continue to innovate, adapt and meet the growing needs of Maryland’s aging population.

“This is about hope, growth and community,” Miller said. “We’re honoring our roots while embracing new possibilities. Together as Chesapeake Health Partners, we’re committed to helping Marylanders age safely and independently in their own homes, supported by our expert care, resources and community connections.”