Police Investigating Vehicle Fire in Clements, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, November 9, 2025, at approximately 1:28 p.m., firefighters responded to the Jimmy’s Autobody located at 23673 Budds Creek Road in Clements, for the reported vehicle on fire threatening a structure.

911 callers reported a pickup truck on fire and possibly threatening a structure.

Firefighters quickly arrived on the scene to find a Dodge Ram within the impound lot of the property fully engulfed in flames and not threatening any structures.

Seventh District VFD Engine 52 arrived and extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

Police and the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to investigate.

No injuries were reported and all photos courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.