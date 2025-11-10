SMADC Applications Open Until December 31st for Matching Funds to Support New and Expanding Farms

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is excited to announce the 13th Round of the Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program.

This program will award up to $60,000 in matching funds to help both new and experienced farmers start, diversify, or expand their agricultural projects. Applications open on Monday, November 3rd and will close on Wednesday, December 31st.

Applications for the mini-grants offer awards of up to $3,000 per farmer and require a one-to-one dollar match.

These grants are specifically designed to assist new and beginning farmers with small start-up projects, as well as to help experienced farmers (both urban and rural) diversify or expand their current agricultural businesses. All funded projects must be simple in scope and be completed within one year.

Grant funds can be used for a wide range of needs, including:

Equipment and services to transition a farm’s sales strategy (e.g., online sales, home delivery, on-farm sales).

Purchasing foundation livestock and plant stock.

Marketing and promotion of current farm operations.

New fencing for enhancement, expansion, or protection.

Hoop houses and materials for value-added food production.

On-farm upgrades to enhance food safety, packing, and production, including freezers and refrigeration.

Since its establishment in 2016, the Farmer Mini-Grant Program has funded 208 applications, awarding a total of $361,763 to Southern Maryland farms.

Farmers interested in applying are encouraged to attend a free informational webinar addressing frequently asked questions on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 8 p.m. Registration is required by noon on Tuesday, Nov. 11, and can be completed online Sign-up Here.

Full details on the SMADC Southern Maryland Farmer Mini-Grant Program, including Round 13 Criteria, Guidelines, Eligibility, and access to the online application, are available on the SMADC website at www.SMADC.com under the “Farmer Resources” section on the Mini-Grants information page.

Access the online Mini-Grant Application Form HERE

About SMADC The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is committed to expanding and promoting a viable market-driven, sustainable, and profitable agricultural farming community. SMADC’s mission is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland.