North Carolina Man Arrested, Released Within 24 Hours After Assault Sends Victim to Trauma Center

On Friday, November 7, 2025, at approximately 11:37 p.m., police and emergency medical services responded to the area of 45473 Saint George’s Avenue at the Seafarers Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship in Piney Point, for the reported injuries after an assault.

911 callers reported an assault had just occurred on the boat with the Captain being conscious but not alert, and bleeding from his mouth.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the victim, an approximate 50-year-old male was not alert with serious facial injuries and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Police quickly located the suspect and placed him into custody.

The suspect was later identified as Adam Mills, a 39-year-old man of Wilmington, North Carolina. He was arrested within 30 minutes of the call being dispatched.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to an area trauma center. EMS advised to the Flight medics the victim had “significant head and facial trauma, with no recollection of the events”

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Office and Natural Resources Police responded and are investigating the assault.

Mills has been charged with Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree. He was released within 24 hours on his own recognizance.

Updates will be provided when they become available.