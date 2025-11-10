Charles County Holds AAA Bond Rating for Ninth Straight Year

Charles County announced that all three major national bond rating agencies—Fitch Ratings, S&P Global Ratings, and Moody’s Investors Service—have reaffirmed the county’s Triple-A bond rating, the highest possible designation. Representatives from each agency met with county leaders to review the county’s financial health, budget management, external audits, and economic development efforts.

This reaffirmation reflects the county’s strong fiscal stewardship and allows Charles County to continue securing the lowest possible interest rates when financing public projects.

Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins II, Esq. praised the announcement, noting that the county’s continued Triple-A bond rating reflects years of responsible fiscal planning and community partnership.

“Charles County’s continued Triple-A bond rating reflects our community’s strength and our government’s commitment to sound financial management, stated Commissioner President Collins. “For nine years in a row, we’ve earned the highest possible rating because we plan responsibly, invest wisely, and work together to build a strong future for our residents. This achievement belongs to everyone who calls Charles County home.”



S&P Global Ratings report highlighted Charles County’s climate resilience efforts in their rating. “The county builds on its climate resiliency through partnerships with federal, state, local, and academic institutions to ensure a comprehensive approach to address each issue and project. Notably, the county’s resilience authority funds projects dedicated to environmental risk mitigation. We view the county’s planning and adaptation efforts, which are well-embedded in its long-term financial and capital plans, as comparable with state peers,” the report stated.

Moody’s evaluation stated that “Charles County benefits from its large and stable economy outside of Washington D.C. in Southern Maryland…the county has a diverse economy with some defense related federal government institutional presence.”

Fitch Ratings added that Charles County’s “growing population, relatively low unemployment, and modest long-term liability burden also drive the ‘AAA’ rating.”

Maintaining the highest possible bond rating means the county can borrow money at the lowest interest rates, saving taxpayers millions of dollars over time. The rating also signals to businesses and investors that Charles County is financially strong, well-managed, and committed to responsible growth that benefits residents today and for generations to come.