A Gym Workout Leads to $150,000 Powerball Win in Accokeek

A Prince George’s County player is going from counting reps to counting cash, thanks to a $150,000 third-tier win on the Oct. 18 Powerball drawing.

The big winner was leaving the gym on Oct. 16 when he stopped at Keller’s Market at 15624 Livingston Road in Accokeek to play his regular Lottery games. A fan of the jackpot games mostly, he purchased both Mega Millions and Powerball combinations and headed home to relax after his workout.

Fast forward a few weeks. He is sitting at home watching television and decides to check all the Lottery tickets he had purchased.

As he scanned them using the Maryland Lottery app, he was winning a few dollars here and there, but then he came to that Powerball ticket he bought on Oct. 16, and boy was he surprised.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw the $150,012 pop on the screen,” he said. “I called my wife, who was downstairs, because this was unbelievable.”

“He said, ‘Who’s with you’?” smiled the winner’s wife who accompanied him to claim the prize at Lottery Headquarters this week. “Because he just won $150,000.”

The Accokeek player actually won $150,012, because on his $20 ticket with five lines, he chose both the Power Play and Double Play option for an additional dollar each. The Double Play didn’t bring an additional win, however he did match four white balls and the Powerball on one line for a $50,000 win and just the Powerball on another line for a $4 win for a total prize of $50,004. But topping things off, the Powerplay for the drawing on Oct. 18 was a 3 times multiplier, increasing the retired federal employee’s winnings to $150,012.

The parents of grown children decided to keep the huge news to themselves and claimed the prize on Nov. 5 at Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore.

The winner said he will save his recent good fortune, maybe spending a little for the holidays.