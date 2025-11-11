Ramona Afanador, affectionately known as Ramonita, age 92, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2025. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Ramona was born on November 12, 1932, in Puerto Rico, to Francisco DeJesus Collazo and Leonor Rodriguez Andujar. Her birth was registered on December 15, 1932. She spent her formative years in Puerto Rico, where her strength and resilience began to shine early. By the age of nine, she was cooking, cleaning, and helping raise her younger siblings—using a step stool to reach the stove, without fear or complaint. She moved to the states after she married the love of her life in 1953.

A self-taught poet, Ramona learned to read and write by studying her Bible. Her deep faith in Jesus guided every part of her life. She lived her faith daily, embodying kindness, generosity, and compassion.

Ramona worked in a factory alongside her best friend, Caridad Rodriguez. Together, they made lunchtime a joyful cultural celebration, sharing Puerto Rican dishes with their coworkers. After her factory years, Ramona continued her life of service by becoming a caregiver, a role that reflected her nurturing spirit.

More than anything, Ramona was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was also a loving comai—a godmother not only to her goddaughters Linda Lopez and Alicia Ortiz, but to many who affectionately called her by that name. She cherished time with her family, whether she was telling stories, playing dominoes, or enjoying a game of casino cards. Even as dementia touched her later years, she remained competitive—and often victorious—at dominoes. Her humor was ever-present, her jokes lively, and her laughter contagious.

Ramona’s faith community was central to her life. She loved attending church services, overnight prayer meetings, and youth rallies, keeping pace with the young people around her. She often said she was a teenager at heart—and everyone who knew her agreed. A true prayer warrior, she lived with unwavering faith and purpose.

Cooking was one of Ramona’s greatest joys. She loved to feed others and could create a delicious meal in minutes. Surprise guests were always welcome in her home—whether hungry or not, they were sure to be offered food that never went uneaten.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Felix Afanador Oquendo; her brothers, Guillermo Rodriguez and Alberto DeJesus; and her sisters, Haydee Rivera and Alicia Figueroa.

She is survived by her children: Felix Afanador of Georgetown, Kentucky; Miguel Angel Afanador (Olga) of New Britain, Pennsylvania; Emilio Afanador (Ida) of Horsham, Pennsylvania; Eleanor Schultz (Mike) of Charlotte Hall, Maryland; Aida Afanador (Confesor) of San Sebastian, Puerto Rico; and Judy Weaver (Joshua) of Selah, Washington. She is also survived by her sister, Fransisca DeJesus of San German, Puerto Rico; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Ramona’s legacy of faith, laughter, and unconditional love will live on in all who were blessed to know her.

A Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends on November 15, 2025, with visitation from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm and the service at 4:00 pm EST at the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD. A reception will be held at the home at 37440 Handel Dr., Charlotte Hall, MD immediately following.

Flowers and condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.