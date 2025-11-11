On November 6, 2025, Darlene Ann McAllister, 66, of Hughesville, MD, passed away following a lengthy health battle.

Born on November 17th, 1958, in Washington, DC, Darlene was known throughout her life for her compassion and unwavering devotion to her family and friends. Darlene faced her illness with the same courage and quiet determination that defined her life. Though the years were difficult, she never allowed hardship to dim her spirit or her kindness toward others.

Darlene built a distinguished career in banking, serving in various leadership roles, including bank manager. Known for her steady guidance, sharp financial insight, and commitment to clients and colleagues, Darlene was a trusted advisor and mentor to many in the industry.

Darlene found the great love of her life when she married Gerald “Ricky” McAllister. Together they shared a devoted and loving marriage for over 20 years, built on mutual respect, laughter, and commitment. Their bond was a shining example of love’s strength and endurance—a partnership that brought comfort and joy to both their lives and to those who witnessed it.

Darlene was blessed with a loving blended family, which she cherished deeply. She is survived by her three stepchildren: Michael McAllister and his wife Traci, Amanda Earley and her husband Sean, and Megan Bell. Darlene adored their seven wonderful grandchildren—Kyle, Nathan, Alexis, Emma, Liam, Peyton, and Bayleigh.

Darlene always enjoyed going to craft shows, watching sports and movies, cooking for her family, and the joys of the holiday seasons.

Darlene was predeceased by her parents Carles Hohenstein, Nellie Hayes, and stepfather Phillip Stein. She is survived by her sister Linda Phillips (Oscar) of Cape Coral, FL, brother David Stein (Shirley) of Gainesville, VA, nephew Matthew (Jade), nieces Susan (Matt), Sherri (David), great nephew Ryan, extended family including sister-in-law Donna Herbert (Dale), and Stepmother Ann Buckler (Paul), Paul Buckler (Gail), Alice Gilbert (Mike), Dora Hill (Timmy), Karen Buck (Daniel), Dennis Buckler (Denise), Justin Buckler (Leah), predeceased Travis Buckler, numerous cousins, and great friends Billy Morgan and Linda Nanncarrow.

On Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm with the service beginning at 4:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.