Joan Marie Myers, 86, of Solomons, Maryland, entered into rest peacefully on October 30, 2025.

Born on September 29, 1939, in New York City, Joan was the daughter of the late Grace and Thomas Joseph Moriarty. She grew up in Wappingers Falls, New York, and graduated from Wappingers Central School District. On January 19, 1963, she married the love of her life, Kenneth J. Myers II, and together they built a beautiful life, raising five children.

Joan’s life was one of devotion—to her family, her friends, and her faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be remembered for her kindness, warmth, and generous spirit. After raising her family in New York, she and Kenneth moved to Florida in 1986 and later settled in Maryland in 1993, where she spent her later years surrounded by the people and places she loved.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Kenneth; her sons, Stephen and Thomas; and her brothers, George, Thomas, and Jim.

Joan is survived by her three daughters, Jacqueline, Kathy, and Karen; her sister, Peggy; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends who will cherish her memory always.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 12, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, November 13, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, Solomons Island, MD 20688. Interment will be private

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to SMILE Food Pantry, 10290 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657, or to your local food pantry in Joan’s honor.

Joan’s gentle heart and steadfast love will live on in the memories of all who were blessed to know her.