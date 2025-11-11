Theresa Marie (Marcus) Manas, 70, of Harwood, passed away on November 1, 2025, surrounded by her family. She was born on December 16, 1954, in Cheverly to Aubrey and Mary (Gaffney) Marcus and was raised in the College Park area. Theresa married her husband Bruce on March 20, 1976, and together they settled in Harwood in 1986 after starting their family.

Theresa dedicated her life to her family as a loving mother of five daughters and a proud grandmother of seven. Her greatest joy came from being with her family—whether it was cheering on her daughters, coaching their lacrosse teams, or simply spending time together.

She also enjoyed her work as a food and beverage manager at several golf courses, where her warmth, humor, and ability to connect with people made her a favorite among staff and guests. Outside of work, Theresa loved to travel, shop, and make lasting memories with those closest to her.

Throughout her life, Theresa faced every challenge with remarkable strength and grace. After being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and later cancer, she met both with determination and courage, even reaching near remission. Her resilience and positive spirit inspired everyone around her.

Theresa is survived by her devoted husband of almost 50 years, Bruce, and their daughters Serena, Kim, Kristy, Nicole and Cara. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren—Dylan, Teigan, Declan, Nixon, Ainsley, Rylie, and Bruce, as well as her brother, John Marcus, and his wife, Pamela, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Marcus.

Theresa will be remembered for her unwavering love of family, her kindness, and her incredible ability to find joy and laughter no matter the circumstance.