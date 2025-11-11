Maryland State Department of Education 2025 Report Card Data Release

The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) released state, school system and school-level results for the 2025 Maryland School Report Card. The report card includes data from the 2024-2025 school year about school accountability measures including academic growth, student performance, school quality and climate, and student attendance.

A breakdown of star ratings across Maryland and school systems is posted on the MSDE Report Card website.

Data released for Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) shows improvement for the school system, with eight schools earning four stars, 26 schools earning three stars and four schools receiving two stars. Since MSDE released its star rating system, no CCPS school has earned a one-star rating.

Six schools moved up one star rating from last year, with 28 maintaining the same star rating from the 2024 Maryland School Report Card. For this reporting cycle, CCPS had four schools drop in ratings, in contrast to the drop of 12 schools two years ago.



Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., said while the data shows both improvements and losses in some areas, the school system remains focused on academic achievement and social-emotional support for students, and expanding courses and programs for students.

“Our teachers and staff remain focused on both the academic and personal achievement of all students. We continue to use assessment data to target the learning needs of every student, and teachers use this data to implement differentiated instruction to address any learning gaps. CCPS recently launched its new strategic plan to guide the work of the school system through 2029. At the center of the plan is student achievement and ensuring students are college and career ready; supporting safe and inclusive learning environments; employee recruitment and retention; and strengthening family and community engagement. These goals collectively support student learning and achievement,” Navarro said.

The Report Card includes a star rating for schools featuring a scale of one star to five stars. Star ratings are based on multiple indicators and schools earn between one and five stars based on the percentage of points earned across indicators.

Elementary and middle school indicators include academic achievement, academic progress, progress in achieving English language proficiency, school quality and student success.

High school indicators include academic achievement, graduation rate, progress in achieving English language proficiency, readiness for postsecondary success, and school quality and student success.

At the middle school and high school levels, CCPS showed gains in school quality and student success. This data point measures student attendance, student survey results and access to a well-rounded curriculum.

Additionally, CCPS showed improvement at the elementary and middle school levels in Academic Achievement and Academic Progress. This data point measures proficiency and average performance level on Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) reading and math assessments and credit for well-rounded curriculum.

MSDE reports that across Maryland, school star ratings increased overall compared to the 2024 Maryland School Report Card, with 43% of schools statewide earning four or five stars, and 86% receiving three or more stars.

Individual school rating reports are linked to all CCPS school websites, under the Performance Report link under the About menu.

Information about how to understand a school’s report card is posted on the MSDE website.