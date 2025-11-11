Maryland Reports 2025 Early Deer Season Results

Maryland hunters harvested 18,930 deer during the early portion of the 2025 archery and muzzleloader seasons. The harvest was an 8.1% decrease from last year’s official harvest of 20,592 deer for the same period.

The annual deer harvest fluctuates from year to year for a number of reasons, including hunter effort, weather conditions, availability of natural foods like acorns, disease outbreaks, and current population size of the herd.

“Many areas saw an abundant acorn crop, which likely reduced deer movements, making deer less visible and harder to hunt,” said Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife and Heritage Service Director, Karina Stonesifer. “Though harvest is down compared to 2024, our 2025 harvest seems to be tracking close to what we have experienced in past seasons.”

Along with the annual deer firearm season, archery and muzzleloader deer hunting are essential components of the state’s deer management program and assist with controlling abundant deer populations across Maryland.

The two-month harvest included 9,984 deer taken during the archery season and 8,947 harvested during the October muzzleloader season. The archery harvest decreased by 19%, while the muzzleloader harvest increased 9% compared to the previous year. The sika deer harvest decreased 8% from 1,764 deer to 1,616 deer.

Multiple central and southern Maryland counties experienced significant outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease this summer and fall. As a result, the disease likely reduced local deer populations and may have contributed to the lower harvests in those areas.

Hunters harvested 793 deer on Sundays that were open to archery hunting, accounting for 8% of the total archery harvest.

Below are the total harvests for deer seasons from Sept. 5 through Oct. 31.:

Antlered Antlerless Total 2025 2024 %Change 2025 2024 %Change 2025 2024 %Change Allegany 445 465 -4.3% 294 404 -27.2% 739 869 -15.0% Anne Arundel 184 253 -27.3% 258 399 -35.3% 442 652 -32.2% Baltimore 664 609 9.0% 993 970 2.4% 1,657 1,579 4.9% Calvert 172 163 5.5% 204 284 -28.2% 376 447 -15.9% Caroline whitetail 182 167 9.0% 297 393 -24.4% 479 560 -14.5% sika 1 0 * 0 0 * 1 0 * Carroll 587 517 13.5% 804 845 -4.9% 1,391 1,362 2.1% Cecil 406 345 17.7% 510 546 -6.6% 916 891 2.8% Charles 260 340 -23.5% 335 490 -31.6% 595 830 -28.3% Dorchester whitetail 144 110 30.9% 166 242 -31.4% 310 352 -11.9% sika 789 805 -2.0% 648 732 -11.5% 1,437 1,537 -6.5% Frederick 673 692 -2.7% 870 856 1.6% 1,543 1,548 -0.3% Garrett 845 807 4.7% 481 563 -14.6% 1,326 1,370 -3.2% Harford 383 392 -2.3% 578 644 -10.2% 961 1,036 -7.2% Howard 281 222 26.6% 440 429 2.6% 721 651 10.8% Kent 330 268 23.1% 332 412 -19.4% 662 680 -2.6% Montgomery 334 371 -10.0% 640 624 2.6% 974 995 -2.1% Prince George’s 128 203 -36.9% 142 318 -55.3% 270 521 -48.2% Queen Anne’s 259 213 21.6% 406 501 -19.0% 665 714 -6.9% St. Mary’s 274 290 -5.5% 323 479 -32.6% 597 769 -22.4% Somerset whitetail 140 135 3.7% 189 244 -22.5% 329 379 -13.2% sika 10 9 * 3 4 * 13 13 * Talbot 159 142 12.0% 171 254 -32.7% 330 396 -16.7% Washington 631 626 0.8% 549 650 -15.5% 1,180 1,276 -7.5% Wicomico whitetail 166 185 -10.3% 265 357 -25.8% 431 542 -20.5% sika 70 94 * 49 65 * 119 159 * Worcester whitetail 193 171 12.9% 227 238 -4.6% 420 409 2.7% sika 14 25 * 32 30 * 46 55 * Total 8,724 8,619 1.2% 10,206 11,973 -14.8% 18,930 20,592 -8.1% *Small sample size