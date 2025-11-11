Charles Reid Hutchins passed away peacefully on November 02, 2025, All Souls Day in Venice, Florida. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Joan. He and Joan had two sons, Michael and Stephen and daughter-in-law Mary. He was also the proud Grandfather of Justin, David, and Megan, and great granddaughter, McKenna.

Charles Reid was the third child of four born to Reid and Connie Hutchins. His siblings are Constance, Raymond, (deceased) and Tim. In addition to Charles Reid’s family of birth he also had a wonderful subsequent family following the death of his mother. His father eventually remarried a local school teacher, Ailene Mohler. Thus, expanding the original family to include children Phil, Ann, Johnny (deceased), and David.

As life progressed after Charles Reid’s original marriage, he met Peggy Parker and that friendship brought them together, forging a very dear and enduring bond over the years.

Charles Reid was known simply as “Chuck” by his friends. He was born and raised in Southern Maryland on a tobacco farm and was guided by his community heritage and the Catholic faith. A graduate of Calvert County High School and later American University, he went on to have a thirty-year career with the Maryland State Police (MSP). At the time of his retirement, he was the Commander of the MSP Aviation Division.

After retirement from the MSP, Chuck went on to serve as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency Response Team, taking part in the aftermath of many disasters to include hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods. Additionally, he was one of those who responded in the early hours following the bombing of the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and the World Trade Center attack on September 11th in New York.

Charles Reid led a life of service to the community and at state and federal levels, reflecting his faith and upbringing in a quiet family farming setting with a strong ethic of helping others.

Visitation