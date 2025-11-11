Billy Ray Wolber, 80, of Port Republic, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 3, 2025. Born on August 8, 1945, in La Junta, Colorado, Billy lived a life defined by quiet strength, dedication, and care for his family and friends.

A proud veteran, Billy served his country honorably in the U.S. Navy, an experience that shaped his character and discipline. Following his service, he went on to build a long and distinguished career at the Government Printing Office in Washington DC, where he worked for almost 40 years.

Billy enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing the lottery, fixing things in the house and yard, finding sharks’ teeth, and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife Joyce, his children Kerry, Kathryn, and David, his son-in-law Joey, grandsons Andrew and Levi, sisters Betty, Charlotte, and Charlene, and brother Scott.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Center for Life Enrichment. TCLE has allowed Bill’s son, David, to engage with other special needs adults and the community. Funds will support their ongoing activities. Please donate directly at https://tcle.org/donations#financial and include “In memory of Bill Wolber”.

Visitation