Thomas Edward Harbaugh, Sr., 83, of Chesapeake Beach passed away November 3, 2025. He was born November 23, 1941 in Washington, DC to James Austin and Arlene (Wishard) Harbaugh. Tom worked for the Office of Naval Intelligence for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. Tom was an avid tennis player and coach. He coached and taught tennis lessons for 35 years and started the tennis program at Northern High School. He was also the assistant basketball coach for many years at Northern and Huntingtown High Schools with head coach and good friend Rick Weber.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Irene Harbaugh, granddaughter Leah Clark, and brothers William and Ray Harbaugh. He is survived by his daughter Fran Clark of Chesapeake Beach, sons Ted Harbaugh of Corvallis, OR, Sam Harbaugh and his wife Mellissa of Churchton, and Ryan Harbaugh and his wife Jennifer of Huntsville, AL, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and brothers James and Freddie Harbaugh.