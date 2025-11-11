Thomas Edward Harbaugh, Sr., 83,

November 10, 2025

Thomas Edward Harbaugh, Sr., 83, of Chesapeake Beach passed away November 3, 2025. He was born November 23, 1941 in Washington, DC to James Austin and Arlene (Wishard) Harbaugh. Tom worked for the Office of Naval Intelligence for over 30 years, retiring in 2011. Tom was an avid tennis player and coach. He coached and taught tennis lessons for 35 years and started the tennis program at Northern High School. He was also the assistant basketball coach for many years at Northern and Huntingtown High Schools with head coach and good friend Rick Weber.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife Irene Harbaugh, granddaughter Leah Clark, and brothers William and Ray Harbaugh. He is survived by his daughter Fran Clark of Chesapeake Beach, sons Ted Harbaugh of Corvallis, OR, Sam Harbaugh and his wife Mellissa of Churchton, and Ryan Harbaugh and his wife Jennifer of Huntsville, AL, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and brothers James and Freddie Harbaugh.

Visitation

  • Thursday, November 6, 2025
  • 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
  • Rausch Funeral Home-Owings
  • 8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736
Get Directions

Services

  • Friday, November 7, 2025
  • 12:00 PM
  • Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church
  • 885 Cox Road Huntingtown, MD 20639
Get Directions

Interment

  • Southern Memorial Gardens
  • 10155 Ward Road Dunkirk, MD 20754

This entry was posted on November 10, 2025 at 11:19 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.