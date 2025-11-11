Anita Carol Bland, 62, of Elk Garden, West Virginia, passed away November 6, 2025, following a brief illness, surrounded by family.

Born September 8th, 1963, in Detroit, Michigan, she was preceded in death by her father Billie D. Blevins. She lived a fulfilling life raising her two children, running a successful business, caring for her cats, dogs and goat, and enjoying the quiet of the home she worked so hard to build.

In 1986, Anita married Charles Bland III, and together they made their home in Calvert County, Maryland. For forty years, they shared an unbreakable bond, spending each day together in a unique and enduring love that lasted a lifetime.

A woman of remarkable independence and determination, Anita took great pride in her ability to learn and perfect new skills. She devoted countless hours to home projects, renovating two homes in the process. She delighted in sharing her knowledge with others, often beginning her advice with the familiar words, “What you have to do is…” Anita spent forty years with the family business, Engineering Plastics, Inc., where she served as General Manager and Partner, playing a vital role in the company’s growth and success. Upon her retirement, she and Charlie relocated to Elk Garden, West Virginia, where they enjoyed a peaceful life together.

She is survived by her husband of forty years, Charles Bland III; daughters Andrea Zurkan (Josh) of Mechanicsville, Maryland, and Jessica Hall (Keith) of Hoover, Alabama; six grandchildren—Alexis, Grayson, Annabelle, Isabella, Teddy, and Jasmine; and brothers Darrell (Venus) and Dale (Leslie) Blevins of Castlewood, Virginia, Vincent (Beth) Blevins of Stafford, Virginia, and Ernest (Jerri) Blevins of Hull, Georgia, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Viewing and memorial services will be held at Rausch Funeral Home in Port Republic, Maryland on Monday, November 17th, 2025. The family will receive visitors from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers that a donation be made to the Grant Co Hospice Care, Grant Co. WV.