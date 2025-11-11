Charles Edwin “Chuck” Martin, 95, of Prince Frederick, passed away on November 6, 2025, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1930, in Tyler, TX, to D.B. and Mary Ethel (Heath) Martin.

Chuck spent his childhood moving between southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas and graduated from Gladewater High School in Gladewater, TX. He began college at 16, enrolling at Texas A&M University where he attended one semester before transferring to North Texas State University. After a couple of semesters there, he decided to withdraw and join the United States Air Force and went on to have a distinguished 20-year career.

Chuck was originally assigned to Bolling Air Force Base and soon after, transferred to Andrews Air Force Base in Camp Springs, MD. While stationed at Andrews, Chuck met Jennie Rosmondo at Walter Reed Medical Center while recovering from an accident. They were married on October 7, 1950. Soon after, he was assigned to the Hurricane Hunters at Kindley Air Force Base in Bermuda. Chuck and the “Hunters” were relocated to Burtonwood AFB England where he served for another year before being transferred to Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA. Another short tour of duty there resulted in reassignment in 1955 back again to Andrews in MD. In the summer of 1957, Chuck was assigned to support the ROTC program at Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. While working there, he completed his education and earned a bachelor’s degree in business.

In 1962, he was assigned to Kunsan AFB South Korea for one year and then came back to MD and Andrews. After supporting the Equipment Management Office (EMO) for 5 years, he received one final assignment and was deployed to Misawa AFB, Japan during the Vietnam War. After returning once again to Andrews, in February 1969 Chuck retired from the USAF, concluding a long and successful military career.

After his retirement from military service, he worked for the C&P Telephone Company, retiring in 1991 as a second-level manager in real estate lease management.

Chuck was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church and a former member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, boxing (in his younger years), gardening, word and number puzzles, “Spinners”, researching family history, spending time with animals, and taking walks with his dog. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Redskins and even worked part-time on weekends early in his military career keeping stats for the team. He was a fan of the Washington Senators and later the Washington Nationals.

Most importantly, Chuck was a devoted family man and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Jennie Martin, his parents DB and Ethel, brother Pete, and sister Lula. He is survived by his brother Harold Martin; children, Robert Martin (Sing) of Waldorf; Linda Johnson (Steve) of Houston, TX; David Martin (Susan) of Prince Frederick; and Cathy Martin of Chesapeake Beach; grandchildren, Michael Martin, Charles (Rhett) Martin, Stephen Martin, Maria Martin, Deanna Baran, Patricia Johnson, Christopher Johnson, William Johnson, Ana Lomb, Erica Cooke, and David B. Martin; 15 great-grandchildren; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.