Leonard Eugene “Lenny” Durnbaugh Sr., 79, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, passed peacefully at home on November 7, 2025. Born December 18, 1945, in Washington, D.C., Lenny was the son of the late William Franklin Durnbaugh and Hazel Evelyn Gray Durnbaugh.

Lenny was the devoted husband of 58 years to Judith Marie Leone Durnbaugh. Together they built a loving family that was his greatest achievement. He is survived by his children: Leonard Eugene “Toby” Durnbaugh Jr. and wife Kelly of Chesapeake Beach; Joseph Trent “Trent” Durnbaugh and wife Marsha of Lusby; and John Anthony “Tony” Durnbaugh of Chesapeake Beach. He was a proud grandfather to Rachael Hoban and husband Craig, Drew Durnbaugh and wife Morgan, Christian, and Cole; step-grandfather to Lexi and Braelyn; and great-grandfather to Jay Hoban. Lenny also leaves behind many beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as by his brother William “Billy” Durnbaugh Jr. and sister Joyce Hullings.

Lenny honorably served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War. After his service, he returned home and pursued a successful career as an electrician, joining the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers until his retirement in 2009.

A man of many passions, Lenny coached youth baseball , played softball, and loved spending time on the water aboard his boat. He was an avid golfer, proudly achieving two holes-in-one—one on hole 5 at Twin Shields and one on hole 13 at Chesapeake Hills. He also enjoyed the excitement of playing slots and bingo at the Rod ‘N’ Reel.

Lenny will be remembered for his wry sense of humor, and the countless memories he created with family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 12th from 2:00–4:00 PM and 6:00–8:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland.

Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, November 13th at 11:00 AM at Rausch Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at a later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation at https://www.pcf.org/donate/.