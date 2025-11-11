Kelly Gene Grove, 53, of Chesapeake Beach, MD passed away on October 20, 2025 surrounded by her family’s love. Kelly was truly one of a kind. She had a spirit that could never be dimmed — bold, original, and unapologetically herself. She never followed the crowd; instead, she danced to her own rhythm and showed the world that being different was something to be proud of. Kelly’s energy filled every room she entered, and her bright personality was matched only by her unforgettable hair and radiant smile.

Kelly had a heart as big as her spirit. She was always there with a helping hand, an open heart, or a few words of encouragement when someone needed them most. She loved deeply and gave freely, never expecting anything in return. Her kindness and compassion touched the lives of everyone lucky enough to know her. She was a fighter through and through — strong, brave, and determined. Even when the odds were stacked against her, she faced every challenge head-on and came out swinging, wearing her battle scars with pride.

Kelly leaves behind five beloved children, five beautiful grandchildren, her loving brother and sister-in-law, and two nephews who adored her. Her family was her greatest joy, and the love she gave will live on through them forever. Kelly will be remembered for her laughter, her strength, and her one-of-a-kind light that will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her.

“We all love you to the moon and back”.