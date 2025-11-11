Barbara Ann Dooms (Burke), affectionately known as Mimi to her beloved grandchildren, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Born in Middleburg, Virginia, Barbara grew up in Camp Springs, Maryland, later residing in Suitland before making her home in Pasadena, Maryland.

A devoted mother, Barbara’s greatest joy in life was her family. She is lovingly survived by her five children, Dianna Gilkerson, Frank Dooms, Carlton Dooms Jr., Steven Dooms and John Dooms, and was the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren who adored their Mimi deeply. Barbara was the heart and soul of her family. The one who held everyone together. She had an incredible memory, always knowing every story, every event, and every connection within the family tree. Her warmth, laughter, and love for family gatherings will forever be cherished.

Barbara loved life and the people in it. Whether it was a simple get-together or a family trip, she found joy in every moment spent with those she loved. Her kindness, strength, and unwavering love made her the family’s backbone. Barbara’s life was a testament to love, family, and togetherness. Though she will be deeply missed, her legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, and all who were blessed to know her.